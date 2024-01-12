Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway sees heavy traffic ahead of Sankranti

The Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway witnessed heavy traffic on Friday, January 12 with families travelling to their native places for the harvest festival of Sankranti which will be held on January 15.

Cars, buses and other transport vehicles queued up at toll plazas even as authorities have taken special measures to ease the congestion. Huge rush was specifically witnessed at Pattangi toll plaza near Hyderabad with people heading to either Telangana or Andhra Pradesh.

In view of the rush, authorities opened 10 additional gates. Officials said the Fast Tag facility was ensuring smooth movement of vehicles through the toll plaza. The toll plaza witnesses movement of about 38,000 vehicles every day and in view of Sankranti rush this number is likely to go up to 70,000.

Railway and bus stations in Hyderabad were also packed with passengers heading to their destinations in both the Telugu states. Special trains and buses are being operated from Hyderabad to various places in both the states to clear the rush. The number of travellers is likely to see a big jump over the next two days.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced that it will operate 4,484 special buses for those traveling to their hometowns. These buses will operate from January 6 to 15, covering destinations within the state and neighboring states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

Regular fares without any hike will be applied to these special buses, promoting affordable and secure travel during the festive season.

Mahalakshmi, the free travel facility for women in TSRTC buses in Telangana, may add to the rush this year. The TSRTC has announced that free travel for women will be applicable in the special buses up to state borders. Authorities have asked women to carry their original identity cards to avail the facility.

TSRTC has also made special arrangements at MGBS and JBS stations in Hyderabad in view of the festive rush. The officials have also provided facilities like shamiana, chairs, mobile toilets at other boarding points like LB Nagar, Uppal, Aram Ghar, KPHB, Bowenpally, Gachibowli. CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the passenger crowd and provide the buses accordingly.