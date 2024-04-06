Hyderabad surgeon conferred with honorary fellowship of American Surgical Association

Hyderabad-based eminent breast surgeon Dr Raghu Ram Pillarisetti was conferred with the Honorary Fellowship of American Surgical Association (ASA) in Washington DC on Friday.

Dr Raghu Ram, the founding director of KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases here, is the third surgeon from South Asia to be conferred with the honour, which is the highest recognition that ASA can bestow upon a surgical colleague from a foreign country.

Prof Steven Stain, President of ASA, who read out Dr Raghu Ram’s citation to the delegates gathered from all around the US and the world, said: "Dr Raghu Ram Pillarisetti has been a leader in revolutionising Breast Cancer Care in India through a series of innovative initiatives. He has dedicated his professional life through his seminal efforts towards education, advocacy & access to state-of-the-art contemporary breast cancer therapy in the country."

"In addition, he is an individual of exceptional integrity & professional ethics involved in the restructuring and meritocracy-based direction of Surgical Leadership in India. He is also a strong supporter of building international collaborations and shared educational efforts, including with the ASA and other leading Surgical Societies all over the world. He is a role model, mentor & dedicated tall leader of Surgery in India. He is indeed well qualified and deserving of Honorary Fellowship in the American Surgical Association," he added.

Founded in 1880, the prestigious ASA is the US' oldest surgical organisation.

Dr Raghu Ram in his address said that he dedicates the honour to "my motherland - Bharat, my family without whom I am a nobody, my patients who have given me the unique privilege to be involved in their care and to my colleagues for their relentless contribution towards improving the art & science of surgery".