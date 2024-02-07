Hyderabad student assaulted in Chicago, video shows him chased by robbers

A student from Hyderabad was injured when four armed robbers attacked him in Chicago. Syed Mazahir Ali, pursuing Masters in information technology from Indiana Wesleyan University, was attacked and robbed by three men at Campbell Avenue on the morning (local time) of Sunday, February 4. CCTV footage showing the robbers chasing Syed and another video of Syed seeking help have gone viral on social media.
The CCTV footage shows Syed walking on a road with a carry bag in his hand when three masked men creep up and start chasing him. Another video shows him profusely bleeding from his head and narrating the incident. “Four people attacked me. I was coming from there with a food packet in my hand, my home is nearby. I slipped and they punched and kicked me and snatched my mobile phone. Please help me" he said.
Syed’s wife Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi, who lives in Langar Houz area in Hyderabad, on Tuesday appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help in ensuring best medical treatment to him. In a letter to the minister, she requested that arrangements be made for her travel to the US along with their three minor children. She said she received a call from her husband’s friend that he was attacked and robbed at Campbell Avenue when he was near his apartment. He was taken to a hospital.
Fatima said she got in touch with her husband after some time but he was in shock and was unable to talk to her. She wrote that she was worried about the safety of her husband.
The incident comes in the wake of four Indian-origin students being found dead in the US during the last one month.
