Hyderabad student assaulted in Chicago, video shows him chased by robbers

Syed’s wife Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi, who lives in Langar Houz area in Hyderabad, on Tuesday appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help in ensuring best medical treatment to him. In a letter to the minister, she requested that arrangements be made for her travel to the US along with their three minor children. She said she received a call from her husband’s friend that he was attacked and robbed at Campbell Avenue when he was near his apartment. He was taken to a hospital.

Fatima said she got in touch with her husband after some time but he was in shock and was unable to talk to her. She wrote that she was worried about the safety of her husband.

The incident comes in the wake of four Indian-origin students being found dead in the US during the last one month.

