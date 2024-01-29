Hyderabad police arrest man for fake bomb call

A man who made a fake call to police about a bomb being planted in Alpha Hotel near Secunderabad Railway Station has been arrested, police said on Sunday, January 28. Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone, Rohini Priyadarshini said that the accused made the hoax call with an intention to spread fear among the public and to disturb public peace.

The accused had called police on dial 100 from his phone and informed police that he was near Alpha Hotel when he heard two suspects discussing planting of bombs. He also offered to help the police in catching the suspects. However, when the police personnel from Market police station rushed near Alpha Hotel and tried to call the accused, his phone was not reachable.