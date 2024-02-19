Hyderabad man dies while undergoing dental surgery, family alleges anesthesia overdose

A 28-year-old man died while undergoing a dental operation at Hyderabad’s FMS International Dental Clinic on Monday, February 19. The victim, Laxmi Narayana Vinjam’s family blamed the hospital’s negligence for the death.

Vinjam was undergoing a smile designing procedure at the hospital located in road number 37, Jubilee Hills. As part of the procedure, anesthesia was administered after which he fell unconscious. The victim was then shifted to Apollo Hospitals where he was declared dead.

The family of the deceased has alleged that negligence by the dentist coupled with an excessive anesthesia dose led to Vinjam’s demise.

The Jubilee Hills police registered an FIR under Section 304 (A) (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) based on a complaint submitted by the victim’s father, Vinjam Ramulu.

Jubilee Hills police inspector K Venkateshwar Reddy told TNM that the body has been sent for post mortem and officials are currently awaiting the report to determine the cause of death.

Investigation into the case is currently ongoing.