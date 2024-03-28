Hyderabad cops book Muslim youths for assaulting man over interfaith relationship

The Charminar police have filed a case against a group of persons who assaulted a man on the suspicion that he was in an interfaith relationship. The police have reportedly formed teams to apprehend the accused.

The incident came to light after a video of the youngsters harassing and assaulting the victim went viral on March 26. In the video, a group of Muslim youth surround a man carrying a baby. He is accompanied by a burqa wearing woman. The accused repeatedly slap him suspecting that he is a Hindu and raise objections over roaming around in Charminar with a Muslim woman. While the victim claims that he is a Muslim, the accused demands that he show his Aadhar card to ascertain his religious identity. The victim is subjected to harassment despite the burqa-clad woman pleading against the assault.

After seeing the video, a man identified as B Rahul, a resident of Mailardevpally, had filed a complaint against the accused. Subsequently, the Charminar police have filed a case against the accused.

The police have registered a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke), and 295 (intent to insult religion) of the Indian Penal of Code along with Juvenile Justice Act.

The JJ Act was invoked as some of the accused in the video appear to be minors.