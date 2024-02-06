Hyderabad cop who shielded ex-BRS MLA’s son in drunk driving case arrested

Police had also issued a lookout circular for Raheel, who had left for Dubai via Mumbai to be with his father on December 24, hours after ramming the BMW car into the barricades in front of Praja Bhavan, the official residence of Telangana Deputy Chief Minister.

According to police, the incident occurred in the early hours of December 24. A car being driven at a high speed rammed into the barricades in front of Praja Bhavan in Begumpet area. No one was injured but the barricade and the front portion of the car were damaged in the incident.

The person driving the car and three others travelling with him escaped leaving behind the car. Later, a person came to the spot to claim the abandoned car. A case of rash driving was registered against him.