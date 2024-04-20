Hyderabad: BJP’s Madhavi Latha criticises GHMC over deletion of bogus votes

Madhavi Latha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s candidate in Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, criticised the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) over its decision to delete 5.5 lakh bogus votes. She said that the BJP will cross check to see if all bogus votes are removed. The GHMC acts as the Hyderabad district’s election authority.

GHMC informed that since January 2023, a total 5,41,259 names were removed from electoral rolls, of which 47,141 were deceased, 4,39,801 shifted homes, and 54,259 were duplicate voters.

“If it could have been removed so easily, why was it not done till now? We will see if they have really removed it. We have the information of every vote,” she said. Latha has remarked in several of her campaign speeches that the only reason incumbent Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and his AIMIM have been continuously winning every general election was due to the presence of bogus votes.