Hyderabad auto rickshaw driver sets vehicle ablaze in protest against free bus travel for women

Protesting against the free bus travel scheme for women in Telangana, an auto rickshaw driver set ablaze his vehicle near Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday, February 1.

The driver, identified as Deva, reached the Praja Bhavan in the busy Begumpet area in his auto rickshaw and set the vehicle on fire.

He also attempted self-immolation but alert police personnel prevented him from taking the extreme step.

The auto rickshaw was completely gutted in the incident.