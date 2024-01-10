Hyderabad: 3 coaches of Charminar Express derail, six injured

Three coaches of the Charminar Express coming from Chennai got derailed at the Nampally railway station – the last stop – at 9:15 am on Wednesday, January 10 after the train hit a dead-end wall. Six people suffered minor injuries in the accident, and are currently undergoing treatment at the railway hospital in Hyderabad.

“Nampally is the last stop for the Charminar Express coming from Chennai. Instead of stopping at the designated spot, the train went further ahead and hit a wall causing the coaches to derail. Six passengers who were standing near the door suffered minor injuries,” an official from the South Central Railway (SCR) told TNM. The train will get re-railed within 30 minutes, the official added.

It is worth noting that in October 2023, a train travelling from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada overshot its signal and ended up colliding with the rear end of another train travelling from Visakhapatnam to Palasa which resulted in the death of 13 people.

The SCR official also said that as several passengers had descended at Secunderabad Railway station, the train had fewer passengers by the time it reached Nampally station. Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar has called for an inquiry to be conducted into the derailment and directed authorities to provide proper relief measures to those injured.

Following the accident two MMTS trains: Train No 37251 from Medchal to Hyderabad and Train No 47244 from Hyderabad to Medchal have been canceled.