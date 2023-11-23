Gajwel and Kamareddy: Why KCR is contesting from two seats | Telangana Elections

Elections aren’t a spectator sport, they are lifelines to our democracy. It is our duty as news organisations to help you make an informed decision through factual reports, ground investigations and hard interviews. Hundreds of readers have contributed to the Newslaundry-The News Minute Election Fund to make this possible. Click here to contribute and power our reporters.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) is contesting from two constituencies ahead of the Assembly elections on November 30. Aside from his home constituency of Gajwel, he will also be contesting from Kamareddy. Along with KCR, two heavy weights: BJP's Eatala Rajender and Congress' Revanth Reddy will also be contesting from two constituencies in Gajwel and Kamareddy respectively. TNM visited Gajwel in Siddipet district to understand how local residents view KCR's double ticket attempt and explore the opposition the CM faces in Telangana's political landscape.

Watch: