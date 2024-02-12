Former Mayor meets CM Revanth Reddy, triggers speculation of joining Congress

In what is seen as another jolt to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), former mayor of Greater Hyderabad Bonthu Rammohan on Sunday, February 11, called on Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The meeting took place amid reports that Rammohan will soon join the Congress. He is expecting ticket from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency in the forthcoming elections.

Rammohan is said to be looking towards Congress after failing to get an assurance from BRS.