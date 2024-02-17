Former Hyderabad mayor, other BRS leaders join Telangana Congress ahead of LS polls

Mahender Reddy was made minister by the then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in August 2023, just three months before the Assembly elections. His induction was an attempt by the BRS to pacify him as he was expecting a party ticket to contest the coming Assembly elections from Tandur constituency. The BRS leadership had also ensured a patch-up between Mahender Reddy and then Tandur MLA Rohit Reddy. A cold war was going on between them ever since Rohit Reddy defected to BRS a few months after he was elected from Tandur as a Congress candidate in 2018.

Mahender Reddy had also served as a minister between 2014 and 2018 in the first BRS government. Mahender Reddy was with TDP before joining BRS and was elected as an MLA from Tandur in 1994, 1998 and 2009 on TDP ticket. He joined BRS before 2014 elections and was elected from Tandur. However, he lost the election in 2018 to Congress nominee Rohit Reddy. In 2019, BRS made him a member of the Legislative Council. He was re-elected to Council from the local body authorities constituency in 2021. Bonthu Rammohan had also met Revanth Reddy on February 11. He is expecting a ticket from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency in the forthcoming elections.

In 2019, Revanth Reddy was elected to Lok Sabha from Malkajgiri. Rammohan’s meeting with Revanth Reddy came a couple of days after BRS corporator and former deputy mayor Baba Fasihuddin joined the Congress party. Rammohan and Fasihuddin were mayor and deputy mayor respectively from 2016 to 2021.

Chandrasekhar Reddy was an aspirant for ticket from Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency in the recent Assembly elections. After denial of ticket by BRS leadership, he had been staying away from party activities.

Former MLA and former mayor of Greater Hyderabad Teegala Krishna Reddy and his daughter-in-law Anitha Reddy, who is Zilla Parishad chairperson of Rangareddy district, are also likely to quit BRS and join Congress party.