Former HC judge who got duped over electoral bonds withdraws police complaint

A retired judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court who said he was duped of Rs 2.5 crore in the name of purchasing electoral bonds, allegedly for the Bharatiya Janata Party, has requested the Film Nagar police in Hyderabad to withdraw the case. The judge had filed a police complaint on February 27.

The judge told TNM on February 28 that he had given money to two persons Anil and Sridhar (names changed), based in Hyderabad, in 2021. The judge said he had been trying to retrieve the money for two years, but had hit a wall. One of the men, whom the judge has filed a police complaint against, has links with the World Hindu Congress. Another was a friend of his son-in-law.

In return for the money, the judge was promised that his grandchildren in the United States would be given jobs. The judge also mentioned in his letter that the accused ‘kept evading (the return) of money in one way or another.’