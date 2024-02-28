Former HC judge pays Rs 2.5 cr to ‘RSS men’ to buy electoral bonds, gets duped

According to the judge, one of the two men he complained against, Anil, was known to his son-in-law. They claimed to be ‘important leaders’ in the RSS and told him they would purchase electoral bonds with the money and in exchange they would secure jobs for his two grandchildren who had completed their postgraduate studies in the US.

The then 72-year-old judge withdrew money from his wife and his accounts in 2021 and gave the cash to the two people. “Everything is white,” he said referring to the cash used in the current transaction. Since then, the retired judge tried to get the bonds as well as ensure the two men delivered on their promises but to no avail.

In his complaint to the Film Nagar police station, he said, “Believing his words, my daughters, my wife sent a total sum of Rs 2.5 crore to the bank from time to time in the year 2021 which can be seen from the messages sent on WhatsApp. The common grievance of my family including me is that in spite of collecting huge amounts, no bonds have been issued in spite of my requests, nor any favour was done either to me or my grandchildren in the US…This is a clear violation of the recent judgement of the Supreme Court deprecating the collection of amounts by way of electoral bonds. In the present case despite my insistence for issuing me bonds no such thing had happened. The said collection of amounts for about Rs 2.5 crore, without issuing any bonds indicates that the said amounts were misappropriated for their self."

