Former BRS Minister Indrakaran Reddy’s nephew booked in drunken driving case

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Endowments minister Indrakaran Reddy’s nephew Agraj Reddy has been booked by the KPHB police in a drunken driving and hit-and-run case after injuring two people on Sunday, January 7.

According to local reports, Agraj Reddy and his friends were returning home in Agraj’s car after attending a party in Gachibowli. The FIR registered by the Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) police noted that the car was being driven on the wrong side of the road when it met with the accident.

The survivors Banwarilal (24) and Dhuruchand (33) were riding back home on a bike and were injured in the accident at the U-turn outside Forum Mall, Kukatpally.

Banwarilal injured his face and sustained a fracture in his left leg while Dhuruchand sustained a severe head injury and his condition is critical. The complaint was given by their employee, Surender Kumar Gahlot.

A case has been registered under Sections 337 (rash and negligent act endangering human life), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 185 (a) (drunken driving), 119 (duty to obey traffic signs) and Section 177 (punishment for various traffic offenses) of the Motor Vehicles Act. IInvestigation into the case is currently ongoing.