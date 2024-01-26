Five artists from Telangana conferred with Padma Shri

Eminent Chindu Yakshaganam theatre artist from Jangaon, Gaddam Sammaiah has been nominated for Padma Shri in the category of art (dance-Yakshagana). The 67-year-old has performed this heritage art form for over five decades. He has performed in over 19,000 plays delivering social messages on issues like total literacy and environment protection. He founded Chindu Yaksha Kalakarula Sangham and Gaddam Sammaiah Yuva Skethram to promote this art.

Hailing from a humble background, he worked as an agriculture labourer. He learnt the art form from his parents who were both Chindu Yakshaganam artists.

Padma Shri has been conferred upon A. Velu Ananda Chari for his distinguished services in the field of art. The 71-year-old is a master Stapathi sculptor who has crafted over 1,000 temples globally.

Kethavath Somlal is another recipient of Padma Shri from Telangana. He got the honour for his contribution to literature and education. The 64-year-old is a renowned Lambadi author known for translating 701 Bhagwad Gita slokas into Lambadi.

Kurella Vittalacharya has also been conferred Padma Shri for literature and education. The 85-year-old is a distinguished Telugu poet and author from Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. He established libraries across villages and authored 22 books.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Union Minister for Arts and Culture G. Kishan Reddy have congratulated all award winners.