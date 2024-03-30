Ex-DCP sent to judicial custody in Telangana phone-tapping case

During the questioning of Praneeth Rao by the SIT, names of other officers allegedly involved in the case surfaced. Based on the information gathered during Praneeth Rao’s questioning, police carried out searches at the premises of other officials including former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief Prabhakar Rao, who was allegedly supervising the entire operation.

As Prabhakar Rao and Kishan Rao were not available, police served look-out circulars. While Kishan Rao appeared before investigators on Thursday, Prabhakar Rao reportedly reached out to the probe team saying he was in the US for medical treatment and would be in touch with the investigating officer.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Bhupalpally, N Bhujanga Rao, and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, City Security Wing, Hyderabad city police, Tirupathanna, were arrested in the same case on March 23. The next day, a court sent them to judicial custody. They had earlier served as Deputy Superintendents of Police in the SIB. The officials were booked under the Indian Penal Code's (IPC) section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and section 70 of the Information Technology Act.

On March 28, the Nampally court sent the duo to police custody for five days. The probe team on Friday started questioning them. The officials are suspected to have been involved in illegally recording phone conversations and using the audio clips to extort money from businessmen. The SIT is also mulling to summon some key BRS leaders for questioning in the phone-tapping case. It was at their direction that the accused allegedly tapped the phones of leaders of opposition parties.

SIB is an anti-Maoist intelligence unit but Praneeth Rao was tasked with the job of gathering political intelligence along with a 10-member team. He was allegedly keeping tabs on the opposition leaders and directly reporting to Prabhakar Rao. Prabhakar Rao, considered close to then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, resigned as SIB chief after the Congress party came to power.