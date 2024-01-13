Eleven-year-old boy in Hyderabad electrocuted while flying kites on terrace

An 11-year-old boy in Hyderabad died from electric shock while flying kites with his friends on the terrace of an apartment building on Friday, January 12. The incident occurred at Lakshmi Vani Towers in Attapur, and the apartment management has been booked for causing death by negligence under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The boy Tanishq was playing on the terrace with his cousin and friends when he accidentally touched a live wire on the terrace and died on the spot, his uncle Abhishek Ubale told Attapur police in a complaint.

The incident happened around 3.15 pm on January 12, and an FIR was registered on the same day against the management of Lakshmi Vani Towers. Tanishq was playing with his 15-year-old cousin Mohit on the terrace when he suffered the electric shock. His cousin Mohit, who lives in a building across Lakshmi Vani Towers, told the media that Tanishq had joined him and friends who were flying kites there. He said that a live wire had touched some metallic rods, and Tanishq collapsed after touching such a rod.