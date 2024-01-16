ED again summons KCR's daughter Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has again summoned Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha for questioning in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case. The central agency has issued a notice, asking her to appear before it in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 16. It was immediately not clear if Kavitha, daughter of BRS president and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, will appear or seek more time.

The anti-money laundering agency had previously summoned the BRS leader in September last year but she had challenged the summons in the Supreme Court. The ED had also questioned Kavitha in the case on March 11, 20, and 21, last year.

Kavitha was first summoned by the ED in Delhi liquor scam to appear on March 9, 2023.