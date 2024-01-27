Drunk man intrudes into Osmania University women’s hostel in Hyderabad

While students allege that there were three trespassers and that two of them managed to escape, police said that there was only one accused. Many angry protesters narrated the incident to local media outlets and demanded action from the university administration. One student who spoke to Sakshi TV said, “We heard some noises from the washroom around midnight. At first, we thought it was nothing. But then some of us saw a man gesturing with his hands on the top floor washroom, and saw stones being pelted at the washroom below,” she said. Other students said that the intruder called out to the women, saying “Hi.”

The students said that since the hostel has only one woman security guard, and the campus only two male security guards, that strength was inadequate to handle such situations. As soon as they spotted the trespassers, the students said they called the male security guards and caught one man with their help, insisting that two others escaped. Students reportedly tied the hands of the accused with a cloth, and visuals showed the man lying on the floor while a few people surrounded him and assaulted him by kicking him.

Some students said that ever since they were shifted to the Begumpet hostel, they have been suffering due to inadequate facilities as the hostel is yet to be fully equipped. “The Vice-Chancellor and others keep saying they will address our concerns soon but so far, they haven’t,” a student said, demanding that the VC show up to answer the protesting students.