Delhi liquor policy case: Aurobindo Pharma bought BJP electoral bonds days after arrest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy case on March 21. Less than a week ago, Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was arrested in the same case. Delhi’s former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been in prison for the same case since February 2023.

The electoral bond data made public on Thursday evening throws up an interesting detail in the case. It turns out that a company whose director is Kavitha’s co-accused, and went on to turn approver in the case, had donated Rs 5 crore to the Bharatiya Janata Party, just four days after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

Hyderabad-based businessman P Sarath Chandra Reddy is one of the directors of Aurobindo Pharma Limited, founded by his father PV Ram Prasad Reddy. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the liquor scam case on November 11, 2022. On November 15, his company Aurobindo Pharma bought electoral bonds worth Rs 5 crore. All of them were encashed by the BJP soon after, on November 21, 2022. Sarath turned approver in the case in June 2023. In November 2023, Aurobindo Pharma gave another Rs 25 crore to the BJP.

In all, the company bought electoral bonds worth Rs 52 crore, of which Rs 34.5 crore went to the BJP. Aurobindo also donated Rs 15 crore to Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Rs 2.5 crore to the Telugu Desam Party.