Delhi excise policy case: ED raids at premises of BRS leader Kavitha’s close relative

The ED officials on Saturday conducted searches at the premises of close relatives of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, K Kavitha in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The ED officials began the searches early in the morning at the flat of a relative of Kavitha at an apartment building in Madhapur area in the city.

The searches at the premises of some close relatives are reported to be based on the information given by Kavitha during her questioning in the ED’s custody.

The central agency is understood to be probing their role in the case.

The ED officials earlier questioned two personal assistants of the BRS leader and seized their mobile phones.

The agency is looking into their alleged role in deleting data from mobile phones.