Cricket betting gangs busted in Hyderabad, Rs 2.41 crore seized

The Cyberabad police have busted five gangs involved in online cricket betting and seized over Rs 2.41 crore. The Special Operations Team (SOT) and police have arrested 15 organisers and bookies in five different cases, a police official said.

In the first case, the SOT Shamshabad arrested Pondhuri Suresh, 42, from Kukatpally for his involvement in online cricket betting on the ongoing IPL-2024 matches through five websites.

Police said on his information, they apprehended one more accused, Mothkupally Rama Krishna Reddy (30). Suresh also revealed that Ramanjaneyulu, a native of Narasaraopet, Andhra Pradesh was the main organiser, who is absconding.

Police seized Rs 30.07 lakh cash and froze Rs 49.92 lakh in two bank accounts.