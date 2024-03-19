CP Radhakrishnan appointed Telangana Governor after Tamilisai resigns

Following Tamilisai Soundararajan’s resignation as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, CP Radhakrishnan, current Governor of Jharkhand, has been appointed to discharge the duties of these positions in addition to his existing responsibilities until further arrangements are made. Rashtrapati Bhavan, office of the Governor on Tuesday, March 19, stated that the resignation of Tamilisai Soundarajan was accepted by the President of India and appointment of the CP Radhakrishnan will take effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

C P Radhakrishnan was appointed as Jharkhand’s Governor in February 2023 is a two time Lok Sabha member from Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore. He is the second Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Tamil Nadu state president who assumed the role of Telangana Governor, succeeding Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Tamilisai Soundararajan resigned from her Governor’s post on Monday, March 18 and is likely to contest Lok Sabha from either Puducherry or Thoothukudi as a BJP candidate.

In the 2019 general election Soundarajan lost to Kanimozhi of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) from Thoothukudi following which she was appointed as the Governor of Telangana. She was given additional responsibility as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry after the removal of Kiran Bedi from office in the union territory.