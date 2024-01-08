Cousin among five arrested for kidnapping Hyderabad techie for ransom

Initially, Suresh conducted recce at the residence and workplace of the victim, but he could not succeed. Later, Suresh and Krishna asked Nikhita to call the victim to a secluded place. As part of this plan, on the evening of January 4, she called the victim at Khajaguda Lake road on the pretext of discussing some personal issue.

When Surender came there and was meeting Nikitha, six accused waiting nearby forcefully took him into a car. As part of the plan, Nikitha came to Raidurgam police station and lodged a complaint that Surender was kidnapped. Deputy Commissioner of Police, T Srinivasa Rao said she pretended to help the family and police.

Meanwhile, Suresh made a phone call to the wife of the victim and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore. After learning that the police were trying to track them, the accused brought down the ransom demand to Rs 20 lakh.

However, special teams of police tracked down the victim at Kadthal in Rangareddy district. The accused left the victim in a car and escaped. Police later arrested the accused and during the questioning they confessed to the crime. Police seized two four-wheelers, two two-wheelers and seven cell phones from the accused.