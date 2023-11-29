‘Congress will fulfil guarantees made to people of Telangana’: Priyanka Gandhi

A day ahead of the crucial Telangana Assembly elections, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed women in Telangana saying that her party will fulfil the guarantees made to the people of the state. In a post on X, on Wednesday, November 29, Priyanka Gandhi said, "When women take a resolution, they die only after completing it. We will come to Telangana and fulfil the guarantees. We will create history by following the path of truth, honesty and righteousness with the public."

She also attached over 38 seconds long video in which she is heard saying "When I was speaking to my mother Sonia Gandhi, and she asked me what do I speak in my public meetings in Telangana and I replied I speak the truth". Priyanka Gandhi in the video said that as a mother Sonia Gandhi told her that the promises made to the people must be honoured. "I told her that all the party leaders have taken a pledge to complete the guarantees made to the people in the state," she said.

