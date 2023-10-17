Congress war room raid: Telangana HC orders action against police

He had sought orders asking for the police to pay compensation of Rs 20 lakh to each of the detained for illegal custody. The police had raided the Telangana Congress war room run by the party's poll strategist, Sunil Kanugolu for allegedly making defamatory comments about Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and posting the same on social media platforms.

The police had later issued notice under the 41A CrPC notices in connection with the case booked by the cyber crime wing against them under Sections 505-B (Statements conducing to public mischief) and 469 (Forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for making defamatory videos by morphing photos.

Based on the pleas of Ishank Sharma, Prashant Taineni and Manda Sripratap, the three Congress volunteers, the High Court stayed the notices.