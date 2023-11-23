Congress slams KCR over remarks against Indira Gandhi, says his days as CM numbered

"KCR and his son are struggling to save their own seats. This election will be the beginning of the end of BRS," the Congress leader added.

The strongly-worded reactions from the Congress came after the Chief Minister made a scathing attack at the grand-old party recalling the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's regime and said "Why do we need that regime when nothing good happened during that period."

Addressing a public gathering at Wyra, Khannam district, KCR said, "Congress leaders are saying if voted to power they will bring Indirama (Indira Gandhi) regime. Why do we need that regime? Did any good happen during that? Poor were left as poor, and SC and STs have been used as vote banks. If they had done good this wouldn't have been the situation of Dalits and Girijans."

The Congress has been slamming the ruling BRS in the southern state, which will go to polls on November 30.

Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been making regular tours of the southern state to campaign for the party.

The grand-old party has already announced several guarantees for the people of Telangana and is eyeing to dislodge the BRS by defeating in the 119-member Assembly.

Counting of votes will take place on December 3.