Congress shifts 16 Bihar MLAs to Hyderabad to prevent BJP poaching

The Congress is now the second largest constituent of ‘Mahagathbandhan’ which lost power after Chief Minister and JDU President Nitish Kumar returned to the NDA. The remaining MLAs are also likely to reach Hyderabad on Monday. On Saturday, the Congress top leadership had called its Bihar MLAs to Delhi where they met party President Mallikarjun Kharge. Following that, they were sent to Hyderabad on a chartered plane.

RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav had also asked the Congress leadership to keep tabs on its MLAs after the formation of the NDA government on January 28 but as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Rahul Gandhi was about to reach the state's Kishanganj the next day, they stayed in the state till January 31 and went to Jharkhand followed by Delhi and now, Hyderabad.

The Bihar MLAs arrived in Hyderabad on a day when Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress MLAs reportedly returned to Ranchi after a three-day stay in Hyderabad. About 40 MLAs of the two parties had reached Hyderabad on February 2 by two chartered aircraft. They were also staying at a resort on the city outskirts.

Jharkhand’s new government led by Champai Soren is likely to face the floor test in the state Assembly on Monday. JMM leader Champai Soren took oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister on Friday, two days after the arrest of Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.