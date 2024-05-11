Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge calls Modi a ‘leader of liars’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday, May 10, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of spreading lies to ‘misguide’ and ‘instigate’ people.

Addressing a Press conference in Hyderabad, he said that it is unbecoming of a Prime Minister to indulge in ‘petty and childish’ talk.

Dubbing the PM ‘johooton ke sardar’ (leader of liars), the Congress leader asked why he was not talking about the election manifesto and what his government did during the last 10 years.

“They don’t seek votes on their work. They only abuse Congress and twist the statements of the Congress,” he said.

Kharge said 2-3 years ago, the BJP leaders used to say Congress was no competition to them. “Then why are you abusing Congress? It means you are scared. Only such people use this kind of language,” he said.

“It appears Modi Ji loves the M word. He always speaks about Moghul, Mutton, Muslim League and Mangalsutra,” he said.

He took strong exception to the Prime Minister’s remarks that if Congress comes to power, it will snatch the Mangalsutra of women and alleged that he is speaking such a language to create disturbances and divide society.

“Nobody can dare to snatch Mangalsutra. Only a person like Modi can do it,” Kharge remarked.

On the PM’s recent remarks that Rahul Gandhi and Congress have stopped talking about Adani and Ambani because money is being transported to them in tempos, Kharge asked him why he was not using ED, CBI and IT to conduct raids and seize the money.

He claimed that Congress fulfilled five out of six guarantees given in Assembly elections and said one could not be implemented as the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha polls came into force.

“Whatever promises we made, be it in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh or Telangana, we have fulfilled them,” he said.

He reiterated that if the INDIA bloc comes to power, it will implement the Pehli Naukri Pakki scheme for youth and fill 30 lakh vacancies in government departments.

He said under Mahalakshmi yojana, women heads of poor families will be given Rs 1 lakh every year. Women will be provided 50 per cent reservation in government jobs.

He said the government will also strengthen laws related to unorganised sector and Gig workers. Justice will be done to farmers with a legal guarantee for MSP.

The Congress chief said the caste census will be done to know the facts about the status of various communities in different sectors like health, education, jobs and business opportunities.

He said the 50 per cent cap on reservation will be removed to do justice to all.

To a query about Mani Shankar Aiyar’s reported statement about Pakistan being a nuclear power and suggesting talks with that country, Kharge said India is 100 times stronger than Pakistan. He mentioned that it was Indira Gandhi who divided Pakistan into two and it was during her rule that India conducted the first nuclear test.

When asked about political developments in Haryana, he said the MLAs will take a decision on whether to form a government or demand governor’s rule. He made it clear that the high command would not interfere.

On the BJP leader’s prediction that the Congress government in Telangana will collapse after the Lok Sabha elections, he remarked that they are speaking in frustration. He claimed that the Congress government is strong and will complete its term.