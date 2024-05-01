Congress collecting 'RR tax' in Telangana: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, April 30 alleged that the Congress government in Telangana is collecting ‘RR tax' from industrialists and contractors and sending a part of this black money to Delhi.

Addressing a public meeting in the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency, PM Modi, , appealed to the people of Telangana to elect the BJP nominees to put a check on ‘RR tax’, directing towards Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is RR.

“Earlier, the TRS/BRS destroyed Telangana and now RR tax is destroying it,” he said. He also cautioned people that if ‘RR tax’ goes unchecked, it will destroy Telangana to the extent that it will not be able to recover.

Stating that the Telugu film industry gave many hit films, the Prime Minister said, “'RRR' was a super hit film. Now the Telangana Congress has given RR tax. While 'RRR' brought glory to the country, RR tax is bringing shame.

“Industrialists and contractors in Telangana are being told to pay some per cent of their earnings as RR tax through the backdoor. There is an allegation that a specific part of this black money is going to Delhi," PM Modi said. He also alleged that Congress has found a new way to loot people as it is talking of imposing an inheritance tax, adding that under the proposed scheme, 55 per cent of the people's life savings will be taken away as inheritance tax.

The Prime Minister alleged that the Congress and the BRS as members of the ‘corruption racket’ and said, "When Congress was in the opposition, it had promised to conduct an inquiry into alleged corruption in Kaleshwaram project construction by the BRS. But after coming to power, Congress government just sat on those files."

Attacking BRS party, PM Modi said that the leaders were found involved in the liquor scam carried out by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party in Delhi, and pointed out that the Congress has an alliance with the same party.

He also claimed that when the BRS was in power, there was no progress in the probe into the cash-for-vote case.

Accusing the Congress of betraying the farmers, PM Modi said, “The Congress had pledged to waive of farmer's loans within 100 days but failed to fulfill its promise. Farmers’ welfare is BJP's priority."

The Prime Minister stated that Ram Temple in Ayodhya became possible with the votes given by the people to the BJP. He added that the temple should have been constructed immediately after Independence and claimed that the country has seen that when a government is strong and decisive, it can script history with its work.