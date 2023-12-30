CM Revanth orders action against sale of application forms for Congress’ 6 guarantees

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has taken cognizance of the sale of application form to avail the benefits of six guarantees. He directed the officials on Saturday, December 30 to take action against those selling the application forms.

The filled-in forms are being received from the applicants across the state under ‘Praja Palana’ programme, which was launched on December 28. CM Revanth held a review meeting on the submission of applications in Praja Palana and the ground reality with Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other top officials.

He enquired with the officials about the details of the Gram Sabhas held so far, details of applications and the process of accepting the applications in Praja Palana.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to make available as many applications as required. He instructed the officials not to create difficulty for the applicants in submitting applications. District Collectors have been asked to take stringent action against those who are selling application forms.

CM Revanth also clarified that all the existing beneficiaries of BRS’ government’s Rythu Bandhu and pension schemes need not worry and only the new beneficiaries will have to apply to avail the benefits.

He suggested that public representatives should participate in the Praja Palana programme. The authorities have been asked to ensure citizens do not face any difficulty in submitting applications. The officials have also been asked to provide drinking water supply and erect tents for people who attend the Praja Palana to submit applications.

During the first two days, authorities received more than 15 lakh applications across the state. The programme will continue till January 6. A common application form has been printed to avail benefits under five out of six guarantees.