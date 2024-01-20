CM Revanth discusses Musi river rejuvenation plan with Thames governing body in London

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held discussions with Port of London Authority officials about the ambitious plans for rejuvenation of Musi river in Hyderabad, during his recent visit to the city. Kickstarting his London tour on Friday, the Chief Minister held three-hour long discussions with officials and experts of the Port of London Authority, the governing body of river Thames.

Revanth Reddy spoke of his vision for rejuvenating river Musi, and of the principal reason for visiting London of learning about the management of river Thames, understanding and gathering insights from its management and collating best practices, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Sian Foster, Director of Corporate Affairs, and Raj Kehal-Livi, Head, Stakeholder Engagement, Port of London Authority, presented a comprehensive history of the developmental activities along river Thames, natural challenges and engineering response and solutions, stakeholder management, investments and revenue management, and best practices evolved over decades.

"Hyderabad developed along river Musi but is unique in being centered around Hussain Sagar lake, and is fostered by other major water bodies, like Osmansagar. Once we reinvigorate and bring back Musi to its fullest force, Hyderabad will be powered by both a river and lakes," said the Chief Minister.