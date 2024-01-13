Bus on Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway catches fire, one woman killed

A woman was burnt alive and four other passengers sustained injuries after a private bus caught fire in Telangana’s Jogulamba Gadwal district, early on Saturday, January 13. The incident occurred on the Hyderabad-Bangalore national highway near Erravalli crossroads at around 2.30 am.

The Volvo bus of a private travel company, which was on its way to Chittoor from Hyderabad, overturned and caught fire. The bus was carrying 40-50 passengers. While almost all the passengers jumped out to safety by breaking the glass windows, one woman was trapped in the flames and was charred to death.

Three of the injured passengers were admitted to a hospital in Gadwal while the fourth one was shifted to Hyderabad.