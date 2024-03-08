BRS leader Malla Reddy denies rumours of defecting to Congress

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Malla Reddy on Friday, March 8, denied rumours that he plans on leaving the party. After meeting with CM Revanth Reddy, Malla Reddy met BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) to dispel rumours of his joining the ruling Congress party.

Malla Reddy was accompanied by son Bhadra Reddy, who clarified that he has no intention to join the Congress or contest for the Malkajgiri Parliamentary seat. Malla Reddy, the MLA from Medchal constituency, clarified that he met Vem Narender Reddy on the issue relating to the demolition of buildings of colleges owned by his son-in-law and MLA Marri Rajasekhar Reddy.

Last month, Malla Reddy had said that his son is ready to contest the coming Lok Sabha elections from Malkajgiri constituency. However, Bhadra Reddy has now conveyed to the party leadership that he has no plans to contest.