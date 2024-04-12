BRS leader K Kavitha sent to 3-day CBI custody in excise policy case

The CBI has further said that the investigation revealed that in June-July 2021, Kavitha pressured Sharath Chandra Reddy into entering a sale agreement for agricultural land in Telangana, despite his lack of interest and knowledge of the land's value. Kavitha insisted he pay Rs 14 crore for the land and facilitated the sale through Mahira Ventures Pvt Ltd, an Aurobindo Group company.

The total payment was made through bank transactions -- Rs 7 crore in the first week of July 2021 and another Rs 7 crore in mid-November 2021.

"Kavitha was required to be arrested in the instant case to conduct her custodial interrogation for confronting her with the evidence and witnesses to unearth the larger conspiracy hatched among the accused/suspect persons regarding formulation and implementation of the Excise Policy, as well as to establish the money trail of ill-gotten money generated and to establish the role of other accused/suspect persons including public servants as well as to unearth the facts which are in her exclusive knowledge," the CBI said in its plea for custody.