BRS leader booked for social media post against Telangana CM's brother

The police in Hyderabad have booked a case against a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader for his social media post levelling allegations against Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s brother. BRS leader Manne Krishank said his mobile phone was seized and a case was registered against him on the complaint of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Working President and MLC, Mahesh Goud. In the tweet over which he was booked, he alleged that CM Revanth’s brother Anumula Mahananda Reddy, as the treasurer of the cine workers’ society, and was involved in a Rs 3000 crore scam in the allotment of flats to cine workers in the Chitrapuri Colony Housing Society.

“Do you know who is the treasurer in Cine Workers Society Rs 3000 crore Scam?? Revanth Anumula’s brother Anumula Mahananda Reddy,” Krishank had tweeted on March 14, along with a video of him speaking about irregularities worth Rs 3,000 crore, and an unrelated video report from the Chitrapuri Colony in which a reporter speaks about corruption in the construction of the housing society. The video also had accompanying text that asked, “Is Revanth behind the Rs 3,000 crore Chitrapuri Society scam?”