BRS, Congress spar over Adani Group’s investments in Telangana

Soon after the Adani Group announced investment worth Rs 12,400 crore in Telangana across multiple businesses, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) called it ‘hypocrisy’ on the part of Congress. BRS leader and former Industries Minister of Telangana KT Rama Rao pointed out that while Rahul Gandhi continues to criticise billionaire businessman Gautam Adani, his proximity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the alleged irregularities in his businesses, Congress Chief Minister Revanth Reddy continued to do business with the same company.

The Adani Group announced an investment worth Rs 12,400 crore in Telangana across multiple businesses on January 17, when CM Revanth met Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. This includes a Rs 1,000 crore investment by Adani Aerospace and Defence, in counter drone systems , missile development and manufacturing centres at the Adani Aerospace and Defence Park

The Adani Group currently operates an unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturing unit at the Adani Aerospace Park near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, in collaboration with Israeli military manufacturer Elbit Systems. This Adani Elbit Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Complex (UAV) was inaugurated in Hyderabad in 2018, under the BRS government, by then Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali. In recent years, BRS leaders including KTR have also grown critical of the alleged quid pro quo between the Adani Group and the PM Modi-led Union government.