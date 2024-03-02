BJP’s Telangana list: Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay and Arvind Dharmapuri to contest again

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced candidates for nine Parliamentary constituencies in Telangana ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy, the sitting Secunderabad MP, will contest again from the constituency.
The BJP has also decided to field sitting MPs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Arvind Dharmapuri for the Karimnagar and Nizamabad Parliament constituencies. Eatala Rajender, who lost the 2023 Assembly polls, will contest from the Malkjgiri constituency, previously held by Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revanth Reddy.
Following their exit from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) last week, Zaheerabad MP BB Patil and Nagarkurnool MP Pothuganti Ramulu have been given tickets to contest from their sitting constituencies. Both Zaheerabad and Nagarkurnool are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.
The BJP contestant for the Hyderabad seat is Dr K Madhavi Latha, the chairperson of Virinchi Hospitals in Hyderabad. The Hyderabad MP seat has been the AIMIM’s stronghold since 1989 and incumbent AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has won the past four Lok Sabha elections.
BJP leader Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has been given the Chevella Parliamentary seat ticket. Vishweshwar Reddy had won from Chevella in 2014 when he contested on a BRS ticket before quitting the party.
Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud who joined the BJP from the BRS in 2023, will contest for the Bhongir Lok Sabha seat which he had won under a BRS ticket in 2014.
The first list of 195 BJP candidates also includes 51 from Uttar Pradesh, 24 from Madhya Pradesh, 20 from West Bengal, 15 each from Gujarat and Rajasthan, 12 from Kerala, 11 seats each from Assam, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, 9 seats from Telangana, 5 from Delhi, 2 from Jammu and Kashmir, 3 from Uttarakhand, 2 from Arunachal Pradesh and 1 each from Goa, Tripura, Andaman & Nicobar and Daman & Diu.