BJP’s Telangana list: Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay and Arvind Dharmapuri to contest again

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced candidates for nine Parliamentary constituencies in Telangana ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy, the sitting Secunderabad MP, will contest again from the constituency.

The BJP has also decided to field sitting MPs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Arvind Dharmapuri for the Karimnagar and Nizamabad Parliament constituencies. Eatala Rajender, who lost the 2023 Assembly polls, will contest from the Malkjgiri constituency, previously held by Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revanth Reddy.

Following their exit from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) last week, Zaheerabad MP BB Patil and Nagarkurnool MP Pothuganti Ramulu have been given tickets to contest from their sitting constituencies. Both Zaheerabad and Nagarkurnool are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.