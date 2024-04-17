BJP MLA Raja Singh challenges police to stop him from organising Shobha Yatra

Challenging the Hyderabad police, controversial BJP MLA Raja Singh announced that he would go ahead with the Shobha Yatra – a procession celebrating Hindu god Rama – which is planned in Dhoolpet on Wednesday, April 17. The annual Shobha Yatra procession is taken out in Hyderabad during Ram Navami. The procession however has become a venue for the BJP MLA to make hate speeches against Muslims. Raja Singh claimed that the Hyderabad police had denied him the permission to carry out the procession.

Showing a letter received from the Hyderabad police, Raja Singh on X said, “At 9 pm, local police officers gave me a paper saying the permission I had sought for the Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra was cancelled. It has been 40-45 days since I applied for permission,” he claimed. He added that the letter mentioned that the police give permission to only one Shobha Yatra. Raja Singh claimed that the main procession organised by him from Dhoolpet was denied permission, and wondered to whom the police had granted permission.

Blaming the Congress government for allegedly curbing the celebration of Hindu festivals, Raja Singh said, “We knew that if Congress came to power, the police would do injustice to Hindus.” He announced that at 12 pm on April 17, he would take out the Shobha Yatra, and “no one can stop it.”