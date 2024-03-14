BJP candidate calls Asaduddin a ‘Razakar’, says Hindus are unsafe in his constituency

The Razakar is a paramilitary group formed by Qasim Razvi to crush the freedom struggle led by the peasants in the then Hyderabad state. He was the former president of the MIM. The Razakars committed several atrocities against rebellions fighting against the oppressive Nizam state. This of course included Muslims. But the trailer and promotions of the movie portrays Muslims as barbarians. The narrative of Razakar clearly suggests that anyone belonging to the Muslim community is deeply villainous while the Hindus pass off as honourable and saintly.

Speaking about the film, Madhavi claimed that Razakar narrates history which has been “wrongly written” in the school books for the past 75 years. She said the film will remove the blindfolds. “It will tell us how a true muslim must be. It will tell us how a good hindu was tortured by Razakar..,” Madhavi said.

Speaking about the elections, Madhavi said that the poll battle is a ‘Dharma Yuddham’ aimed at ‘putting an end to the Razakars.’

Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad is releasing on March 15, Friday, just days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The propaganda film is produced by BJP leader Gudur Narayana.

Several groups have already objected to the movie’s release fearing that the film would create communal violence in the state. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has already been filed in the Telangana High Court seeking a ban on the film.