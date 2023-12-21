Bigg Boss Telugu 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth arrested for violence during celebration

Bigg Boss 7 Telugu title winner Pallavi Prashanth was arrested and sent to 14 judicial custody on Wednesday, December 20, for his alleged role in the violence that prevailed outside Annapurna Studios in Jubilee Hills following his victory in the reality show. Along with him, his brother Mahaveer was also arrested. The duo were produced before the Nampally magistrate and have been remanded for 14 days in Chanchalguda jail.

On December 17, violence and chaos prevailed outside Annapurna Studios when supporters of Pallavi Prashanth gathered in large numbers to celebrate his victory. The celebrations went on out of control as these fans went on a rampage damaging several vehicles including the cars of the co-contestants and the police.

According to the police, a large number of people had assembled at the Annapurna Studios gate. And despite police cautioning Prashanth against meeting the crowd anticipating law and order issue, he refused to heed the advise of the police and celebrated his victory with them.

Subsequently, the crowd went into a frenzy and damaged two police patrol vehicles and attacked others, following which the police registered a suo moto case against him.

Pallavi Prashanth's name was included as A-1 in the case.

Police arrested Pallavi Prashanth and his brother Mahaveer from their house in Gajwel mandal on Wednesday night and produced before the magistrate.

According to Jubilee Hills division Assistant Commissioner of Police Hari Prasad, they have booked him under section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDP) Act along with sections 147 (rioting), 353 (deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 290 (public nuisance) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Currently four people have been booked. We are analyzing CCTV footage and accordingly more people will be arrested. We are also investigating the role of Big Boss management,” ACP Hari Prasad said.

A day before his arrest Pallavi Prashanth told the media, “The management sent me out through a different entrance but I thought It is not good to leave the people without meeting and went through the main entrance. He added that he suspects four people in the mob who were upset with him for not clicking pictures with him could have instigated violence. “I did not give interviews or photos so I doubt they were behind violence. As there was a huge crowd I could not hear the police,” he claimed.