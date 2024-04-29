‘Before visiting state explain why Telangana was neglected’: Revanth Reddy to Modi

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday, April 28 said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come to the state only after responding on why he failed to fulfill the commitments made to Telangana at the time of its formation.

He said the PM should tell the people why the commitments made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 were not implemented.

Addressing road shows in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, he alleged that during the 10-year rule of PM Modi, Telangana did not get funds or industries. He said the Modi government failed to give the Bayyaram steel factory and Kazipet railway coach factory to Telangana as promised in the Act and asked what moral right PM Modi has to seek votes after insulting Telangana by questioning the process of its formation.