Ahead of Telangana budget, CM Revanth meets economists; discusses policy

Ahead of the Congress’ maiden budget session in the Telangana assembly scheduled for Thursday, February 8, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday, February 3 met with formeAdanr Vice-Chairman of the Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former CBDT member Arbind Modi and economist Praveen Chakravarthy.

Speaking to TNM, Praveen Chakravarthy spoke about how a major focus of the Telangana government is on promoting HiTech manufacturing with a focus on defense and electronics. “Considering Hyderabad’s investment value, CM Revanth and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka were looking at defense equipment and high precision electronics to boost the state’s economy,” he said.

It is worth noting that the Telangana government on January 17 signed four Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with the Adani group. Gautam Adani told CM Revanth that investments worth Rs 12,400 crores would be invested in Telangana in the coming few years. Of the four MoUs, the Adani Aerospace and Defence will alone invest Rs 1,000 crores in Counter Drone Systems and Missile Development and Manufacturing Centres at the Adani Aerospace and Defence Park.