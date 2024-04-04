30 monkeys found dead in drinking water tank in Telangana

Around 30 monkeys were found dead in a water tank that supplies drinking water to 50 households in Telangana's Nalgonda district on Wednesday, April 4. Municipal workers pulled out the bodies of monkeys from the water tank near Nagarjuna Sagar under Nandikonda Municipality. The incident came to light after officials inspected the tank due to interruption of water supply for the past three days.

According to Nalgonda District Collector Hari Chandana Dasari, Nagarjunasagar Project Superintendent Engineer Nageswara Rao informed the Nandikonda Municipality authorities, who removed the caracasses of monkeys and cleaned the tank. She said that alternative arrangements for water supply have been made for now, and supply will resume from the tank after it is chlorinated.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao criticised the Congress government over the incident, alleging that it has prioritised politics over public health.