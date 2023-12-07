Hi Nanna review: Nani-Mrunal Thakur’s emotional drama holds interest only in parts

It looks like the season to celebrate fathers is here. Ranbir Kapoor’s dad-son saga Animal hit theaters last week and this week, we have Nani’s Hi Nanna, another film about fatherly love.

Hi Nanna, directed by debutant Shouryuv, starring actors Nani, Mrunal Thakur, Jayaram, and Priyadarshi among others, is a refreshing story about the relationship between a father and daughter. In the film, Viraj (played by Nani), is a fashion photographer based in Mumbai. As a single parent, he takes care of his daughter Mahi (played by Kiara Khanna) who battles a life-threatening lung condition called cystic fibrosis. Mahi is kept in the dark about her mother, and the mystery around this and how Yashna (Mrunal Thakur) is connected to it, forms the rest of the story.

Hi Nanna initially convinces us to believe that the plot is just about the father and daughter. But as it progresses, it turns into a beautiful love story between Viraj and Yashna. Mrunal Thakur delivers a phenomenal performance, making up for the missing screen time in the first half. Director Shouryuv, who has also written the film, has fleshed out the character well, and the neat writing allows Mrunal to showcase a range of emotions.