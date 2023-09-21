Young woman aged 19, with life- threatening Dengue, successfully managed by Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet

Chennai, September 20th, 2023 - Kauvery Hospital Main, Alwarpet successfully treated a patient very ill with dengue encephalitis, a condition that posed a grave threat to the young woman aged 19.

She presented with a high-grade fever that persisted for two days, followed by sudden disorientation and confusion. Her condition deteriorated rapidly over the next two days, marked by the development of prolonged seizures not responding adequately to medications. After seeking medical help at several hospitals without success, she was brought to Kauvery Hospital Main Alwarpet.

Upon her arrival, the patient was in an unconscious state. The emergency team at the hospital swiftly sprang into action , stabilizing her vital signs and providing immediate critical care. A comprehensive evaluation, including an MRI brain scan, revealed multiple lesions within her brain that were obstructing normal fluid flow.

Due to the complexity of her condition, she was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where further diagnostics were performed. Blood tests confirmed the presence of dengue infection in her body. Despite initial treatment with intravenous immunoglobulin, her condition did not improve, and her sensorium continued to deteriorate. Subsequent MRI scans showed a worrying increase in the volume of brain fluid, and obstruction to its flow.

A team of expert neurologists and neurosurgeons promptly intervened, devising a sophisticated procedure to resolve buildup of the fluid. Through meticulous surgical techniques, the neurosurgeon successfully rerouted the obstructed fluid, leading to almost immediate improvement in the patient's condition.