Young woman aged 19, with life- threatening Dengue, successfully managed by Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet
Chennai, September 20th, 2023 - Kauvery Hospital Main, Alwarpet successfully treated a patient very ill with dengue encephalitis, a condition that posed a grave threat to the young woman aged 19.
She presented with a high-grade fever that persisted for two days, followed by sudden disorientation and confusion. Her condition deteriorated rapidly over the next two days, marked by the development of prolonged seizures not responding adequately to medications. After seeking medical help at several hospitals without success, she was brought to Kauvery Hospital Main Alwarpet.
Upon her arrival, the patient was in an unconscious state. The emergency team at the hospital swiftly sprang into action , stabilizing her vital signs and providing immediate critical care. A comprehensive evaluation, including an MRI brain scan, revealed multiple lesions within her brain that were obstructing normal fluid flow.
Due to the complexity of her condition, she was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where further diagnostics were performed. Blood tests confirmed the presence of dengue infection in her body. Despite initial treatment with intravenous immunoglobulin, her condition did not improve, and her sensorium continued to deteriorate. Subsequent MRI scans showed a worrying increase in the volume of brain fluid, and obstruction to its flow.
A team of expert neurologists and neurosurgeons promptly intervened, devising a sophisticated procedure to resolve buildup of the fluid. Through meticulous surgical techniques, the neurosurgeon successfully rerouted the obstructed fluid, leading to almost immediate improvement in the patient's condition.
Dr. Venkatraman Karthikaeyan, Consultant - Neurologist, Specialist in Neuroimmunology & Parkinson's Disease, at Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet, stated, "Dengue can affect the brain and cause immunological damage to brain cells. Timely initiation of immunotherapy can lead to recovery in some cases. During her hospitalization, the patient faced several challenges, including infections. However, Kauvery Hospitals' multidisciplinary critical care team effectively managed these complications, demonstrating their commitment to comprehensive patient care. After an intensive period of ICU care, which spanned around seven to eight days, the patient's condition stabilized, enabling her transfer to a regular ward."
With determination and perseverance, the patient regained the ability to move her limbs, and over time, her arm functions improved. At the time of discharge, she had not only recovered clinically but her MRI findings also returned to normal, thanks to timely interventions with immunotherapy and surgery. Today, she can recognize, speak, and respond to commands, marking a substantial step towards her recovery. She is currently undergoing rehabilitation and follow-up care.
Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-founder and Executive Director of Kauvery Hospitals, emphasized, "Dengue is on the rise, especially among the younger population. It is crucial to treat dengue under careful observation and monitoring, as it can lead to complications, as in the case of the 19-year-old girl. The team of emergency physicians, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and critical care specialists collaborated to take rapid and ideal actions to save her life."