Mystery behind disappearance of Tejasvi’s video & Annamalai’s spat with BJP in-charge

This is the 50th edition of Powertrip. As we celebrate this mini milestone, I just wanted to share that it has been a pleasure to curate this newsletter for The News Minute subscribers. I’m Dhanya Rajendran, joined by my colleagues Shabbir Ahmed and Pooja Prasanna, all seasoned political reporters. Every week, we meticulously check with political sources to bring you insights, unreported facts, and a deep understanding of what leaders are thinking and planning. Thank you for being part of this journey with us.

In this week’s Powertrip, we tell you about Tejasvi Surya’s video that TV9 Kannada deleted, what the internal surveys of BJP and Congress say about the Lok Sabha numbers expected in Karnataka, and why parties in Andhra Pradesh are waiting to release their manifestos.