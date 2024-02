Welcome to Powertrip, a newsletter exclusively curated for TNM subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna. In this issue, we talk about why Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge decided to do a no show at the southtaxmovement protest in Delhi, how Annamalai’s stock in the BJP is soaring after his attack against the media, and the political realignment in Andhra.